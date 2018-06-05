Kan. man, woman critically burned due to propane tank leak

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people were injured in a propane fire Monday in Sedgwick County.

Just before 8p.m., fire crews responded to the medical emergency at 10613 West Ponderosa, according Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

Crews found a man and woman with second and third degree burns to their extremities. They were transported, code red to the burn unit at Via Christi St. Francis.

The flash fire occurred from a possible leak in a propane tank in a pull-type travel trailer, according to Ocadiz. The couple were testing the propane tank before leaving for vacation.

The two victims remain hospitalized but are expected to make a full recovery, according to Ocadiz.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.