Former Kan. man accused of 150 rapes, held on $1M bond

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of alleged sex crimes and have made an arrest.

Detectives from the Abilene Police Department traveled to McKeesport, Pennsylvania to serve an outstanding arrest warrant on an a suspect wanted in connection with numerous sex crimes, according to Sheriff Gareth Hoffman.

Detectives arrested 44-year-old Eric Millsap, of McKeesport, PA, on a warrant from Dickinson County District Court for over 150 counts of rape.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 2006 and 2015 when Millsap lived in Abilene and Dickinson County, Kansas.

Millsap is currently being held in Allegheny County Jail, in Pittsburgh, PA in lieu of S1,000,000 bond.

The Abilene Police Department was assisted in the apprehension of Millsap by the McKeesport Police Department.