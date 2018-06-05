Barton County goes with high bid for two front end loaders

After a long discussion Monday, Barton County Commissioners elected to go with the recommendation of their Public Works Director in regard to the purchase and replacement of two John Deere front end loaders. Darren Williams recommended going with Foley Tractor’s bid of $282,800 for the purchase of two Cat 950M loaders. Foley would buyback the two loaders currently used by the Road and Bridge Department. Morphy’s bid was $9,140 more than the bid of Murphy Tractor that included the buy back. Williams says he made his decision based on Foley’s rebuild program and the Caterpillar’s features that include a parallel Height lift and an auto lube feature. He added that in this case, the Caterpillar’s fit the county’s needs better. But Murphy Tractor’s Glen Dewey says the bid specs didn’t ask for any information on a rebuild program, something his company also offers.

Glen Dewey Audio

The board contemplated tabling the item until they could review the information provided in more detail, but eventually went with the suggestion of Commissioner Kenny Schremmer.

Kenny Schremmer Audio

Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the bid from Foley.