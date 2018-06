SALINE COUNTY — An earthquake shook central Kansas Monday. The quake at 5:54 a.m. measured a magnitude 2.9 and was centered approximately 4 miles east of Salina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There are no reports of damage, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s dispatch reported they received only one or two calls.

This is the first quake reported in Kansas in since a 2.6 quake in Harper County on May 3, according to the USGS.