Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “United Way Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include UWCK Executive Director Gaila Demel who will be joined by the Director of Caring Hands Daycare in Larned Brenda Holopirek.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – The National Pork Producers Counci has plenty to say about Steel and Aluminum tariffs. Chip will also we check on the economy for Tuesday’s AgriTalk.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

8:30-MID Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ LA Angels