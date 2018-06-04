Sheriff identifies Kan. man who died after rollover crash into creek

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal rollover crash into a creek.

Just after 11:45 p.m. Friday, a vehicle driven by Ricky L. Leece, 63, of Topeka, was westbound on SW University Boulevard.

The vehicle left the right side of the road, struck a concrete culvert and flipped over into a creek, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, they located the overturned vehicle in a creek with the top portion of the vehicle submerged under several feet of water with the driver trapped inside. Leece was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to Stallbaumer.