Dateline: Ellinwood, Kansas

ELLINWOOD – Sharon Kay Oberle, 76, passed away June 3, 2018 at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. She was born September 17, 1941 in Barton County, Kan. to Claude and Ruth (Willoughby) Juby. Sharon married Larry Eugene Oberle March 15, 1959 at Hoisington, Kan. He died February 4, 2008.

A resident of Ellinwood since 1969, coming from Great Bend, Sharon was a homemaker. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, in Ellinwood, Kansas. Sharon had a love of bingo and most importantly, spending time with all her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Larry Ray Oberle and wife Tamy of Geneseo and Jerry Lee Oberle of Ellinwood; three daughters, Cindy Kay Fothergill of Ellinwood, Toni Lynn Hicks and husband Jeff of Ellsworth and Vickie Sue Hoffman of Ellinwood; ten grandchildren, Christopher Lamb, Angela Hahn and husband Stephen, Colt Oberle and wife Julie, Derryc Werner, Ashli Fothergill, Michael Oberle, Megan Region and husband Bryan, Raven Pedigo and husband Kyle, Katlynn Billinger and husband Jordan and Kymberle Jackson and husband Kirk; twelve great-grandchildren; and one brother Gale Juby of Gillette, Wyoming. She was preceded in death by a brother, Weldon Juby and one sister, Sue Vasquez.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 am, Friday June 8, 2018, at Calvary Baptist Church in Ellinwood, with Clay Boepple presiding. Interment will follow at Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery, Ellinwood, Kan. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Thursday, June 7, 2018, with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to the Sharon Kay Oberle Memorial Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530