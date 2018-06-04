Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Robert C. “Bob” Simmons, 77, died May 28, 2018, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born October 21, 1940, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Frank and Anna (Larmer) Simmons. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Hoisington High School.

A lifetime Barton County resident, living in both Great Bend and Hoisington. He was a roofer, working for L.R. Parsons that later became Washington Roofing.

Bob was active in the Masonic Lodge #331 AF & AM of Hoisington, the Mt. Nebo York Rite of Great Bend, where he was a Grand High Priest, and the Red Cross Constantine, where he was a grand commander and main officer. He was a Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Golden Sheaf Chapter #226 of Hoisington.

On June 18, 1961, he married Doris L. Mitchell at Trinity Baptist Church of Hoisington.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Doris L. Simmons of the home; and three children; Doug Simmons and wife Elaine of Great Bend, Donna Julian and husband Tim of Hooker, Oklahoma, Diana Dornberger and husband Paul of Salina; sister, Carolyn Bailey of Hoisington; 6 grandchildren, Elizabeth Alexander and husband Caleb of Columbia, Missouri, Phylleicia Clawson and husband Kody of Ellinwood, John Julian of Boise, Idaho, Chris Krom of Ellis, Kandiesa Rexwinkle of Hoisington, Robert Fortner and wife Felicia of Superior, Wisconsin; and five great grandchildren, Caven, Kaden, Kohen, Aden, and Dane.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Donald Gene and John Stephen Simmons; and a sister, Frances Lee Simmons.

Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Chapel, with Ron Bailey officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hoisington Cemetery. Friends may sign the book only as cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids, The Masonic Lodge, or Donor’s Choice, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.