Randy Suchy seeking position on Barton County Commission

Incumbents Kenny Schremmer and Jennifer Schartz will run unopposed for another term on the Barton County Commission in the 1st and 5th Districts respectively. Alicia Straub in the 4th District will not. Straub, who will be seeking a second term as 4th District Commissioner, will be challenged by lifelong Barton County resident Randy Suchy.

Randy Suchy Audio

Suchy says he has been thinking about running for a spot on the Commission for the past 10 years but only recently decided to run after being what he called both “encouraged and pushed” to seek a spot on the board. The 4th District was changed in February to better reflect population trends in the county and now encompasses the southern part of the county and a small section of Great Bend on the southern part of the city.

Randy Suchy Audio

Straub and Suchy are both Republicans meaning they will square off in the primary that will take place on August 7th.

The filing deadline was at Noon on Friday and included County Commission, City Council’s in Great Bend, Hoisington and Ellinwood along with one position of the Ellinwood District Hospital Board.

For a complete listing of candidates and races, visit bartoncounty.org.