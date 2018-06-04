Great Bend Post

Police investigate Kansas bank robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery.

Police on the scene of the bank robbery investigation Monday-image courtesy Wichita Police

Just after 11a.m. Monday, police responded to Valley State Bank in the 5300 Block of South Broadway in Wichita, According to officer Paul Cruz. Employees told police an unknown suspect entered the bank, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect fled the bank with cash. Authorities did not release a suspect description or additional details. They hope security camera images will help them identify a suspect.