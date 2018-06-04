NCAA Regionals Underway for Big 12 teams

Texas and Texas Tech punched tickets to the NCAA Super Regionals, while Oklahoma has a chance to make it three Big 12 teams on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday evening, Texas outlasted No. 2-seed Indiana in a 3-2 contest in Austin to earn a Super Regional berth for the first time since 2014. Additionally, Texas Tech picked up an 11-6 victory over No. 2-seed Louisville to punch its third Super Regional appearance. Currently, this marks the 15th time that at least two Big 12 teams will play in Super Regionals and 40 appearances overall.

Oklahoma has a chance to become the third team to advance to a Super Regional. The Sooners dropped a 13-5 contest to Mississippi State on Sunday, but play again at Noon CT on Monday in Tallahassee.

On Sunday, Seasons came to a close for Baylor and Oklahoma State with losses in their respective regional finals.

Saturday, June 2 (Times CT)

Tallahassee Regional

Elminiation Game: #2 Mississippi State 3, No. #1 Florida State 2

Winner’s Bracket: #3 Oklahoma 4, #4 Samford 0

Stanford Regional

Elimination Game: #2 Baylor 11, #4 Wright State 5

Winner’s Bracket: #3 Cal State Fullerton 2, #1 Stanford 1

DeLand Regional

Elimination Game: #2 USF 9, #4 Hartford 4

Winner’s Bracket: #1 Stetson 10, #3 Oklahoma State 3

Austin Regional

Elimination Game: #2 Indiana 6, #4 Texas Southern 0

Winner’s Bracket: #1 Texas 8, #3 Texas A&M 3

Lubbock Regional

Elimination Game: #3 Kent State 2, #4 New Mexico State 1

Winner’s Bracket: #1 Texas Tech 10, No. 2 Louisville 4

Sunday, June 3 (Times CT)

DeLand Regional

Elimination Game: #2 USF 1, #3 Oklahoma State 6

Regional Final: #1 Stetson 11, vs. #3 Oklahoma State 1

Stanford Regional

Elimination Game: #1 Stanford 4, #2 Baylor 2



Tallahassee Regional

Elimination Game: #2 Mississippi State 9, 4 Samford 8

Regional Final: #2 Mississippi State 13, #3 Oklahoma 5

Lubbock Regional

Elimination Game: #3 Kent State 6, #2 Louisville 12

Regional Final: #1 Texas Tech 11, #2 Louisville, 6

Austin Regional

Elimination Game: #2 Indiana 9, #3 Texas A&M 7

Regional Final: #1 Texas 11 vs. #2 Indiana 6

Monday, June 4 (Times CT)

Regional Final: #2 Mississippi State vs. #3 Oklahoma, Noon, ESPN2