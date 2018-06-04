Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Wacha lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning when pinch-hitter Colin Moran led off with a single, leaving to a huge ovation and pitching the St. Louis Cardinals past the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0. This was the second time Wacha had a no-hit try broken up in the ninth. As a rookie in 2013, he was one out away from a no-hitter when Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman got an infield single.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the eighth as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-1 to win the series. Olson went 5 for 11 with three home runs, eight RBIs and scored five times in the series. The A’s are 9-2 in their past 11 road games. The Royals have lost 21 of 31 home games.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alex Hursey pitched a three-hitter to help Tennessee Tech beat Missouri State 2-1 in an elimination game at the Oxford Regional for its NCAA-best 50th victory. Brennon Kaleiwahea and Chase Chambers each had RBI singles for Tennessee Tech, which had to play Missouri State about an hour after a 9-8 loss to host Ole Miss.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Wan Kuzain scored his first MLS goal to help Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 4-1. Kuzain, a 19-year-old homegrown playing in his second career game, one-timed a cross by Graham Zusi _ that deflected off a defender _ into the net to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kody Clemens hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, Chase Shugart struck out two with the bases loaded in the ninth and Texas clinched its 10th Super Regional berth with a 3-2 win over Indiana in the NCAA Tournament. Shugart finished the Longhorns’ sweep of their home Austin Regional by striking out Matt Lloyd three pitches after Mason Hibbeler appeared to make the winning catch. The umpires ruled it wasn’t a catch after the left fielder lost control of the ball.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Rowdey Jordan and Jake Mangum both had three hits and drove in two runs, and Mississippi State forced a deciding game in the NCAA Tournament’s Tallahassee Regional with a 13-5 win over Oklahoma on Sunday. Jordan’s two-run homer to right was part of an eight-run third where the Bulldogs broke the game open, as they sent 12 batters to the plate. The winner of Mondays’ game will face Vanderbilt, which won the Clemson Regional, in a best-of-three Super Regional.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Zach Rheams homered twice, including a three-run shot in the first inning, Davis Martin took a shutout into the fifth and host Texas Tech swept the Lubbock Regional, rolling to an 11-6 victory over Louisville. The Cardinals had their five-year streak of reaching a Super Regional stopped. The Red Raiders left little doubt a year after being on the brink of advancing before dropping two straight at home to Sam Houston State.

DeLAND, Fla. (AP) — Stetson’s Jack Perkins threw a three-hitter and was buoyed by a 10-run third as the Hatters defeated Oklahoma State 11-1 on Sunday to win the NCAA Tournament’s DeLand Regional. Stetson, which is the national 10th seed and has the longest winning streak at 18 games, is headed to its first Super Regional and will face the winner of the Chapel Hill Regional.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Daschbach hit a two-run home run in the first and No. 2 national seed Stanford avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over Baylor on Sunday in the NCAA Stanford Regional. The Cardinal (46-11) move on to play Cal State Fullerton in Sunday’s late game at the Sunken Diamond.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Taran Alvelo shut out the two-time defending national champions and Washington eliminated Oklahoma from the Women’s College World Series with a 3-0 victory. Julia DePonte had three hits and two RBIs. Washington will play UCLA or Florida State in the best-of-three championship series starting Monday. The Huskies won the title in 2009.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors own a two-games-to-none lead in the NBA Finals after Stephen Curry scored 33 points and Kevin Durant added 26 in a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry set a league finals record by hitting nine 3-pointers, and Durant was 10-for-14 from the field. LeBron James followed his 51-point performance in Game 1 by providing 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. pulled away off a restart with seven laps remaining to take Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway. Truex led 31 overall and the final 20 to celebrate at the same track where he won his first race for Furniture Row Racing in 2015. The victory follows two straight runner-up finishes. Kyle Larson was second, followed by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau recovered in time to win the Memorial in a three-way playoff with Byeong Hun An and Kyle Stanley. DeChambeau created the need for a playoff with a three-putt for bogey on 18 to cap a 1-under 71. He missed the green on 18 during the first extra hole, but he sank a 12-foot birdie on the second to edge out An and capture his second PGA Tour title.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn coughed up a seven-stroke lead before capturing the U.S. Women’s Open on the fourth hole of a playoff at Shoal Creek. The 22-year-old from Thailand made a clutch bunker shot to within a foot of the hole to save par, beating South Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim. Jutanugarn capped her final-round 73 with consecutive bogeys before beating Kim, who fired a 67.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 6 Milwaukee 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 8 Detroit 4

Final Minnesota 7 Cleveland 5

Final Oakland 5 Kansas City 1

Final L-A Angels 3 Texas 1

Final Seattle 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Boston 9 Houston 3

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 1:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 2 N-Y Mets 0

Final Atlanta 4 Washington 2

Final St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 0

Final L-A Dodgers 10 Colorado 7

Final San Francisco 6 Philadelphia 1

Final Arizona 6 Miami 1

Final San Diego 6 Cincinnati 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 122 Cleveland 103