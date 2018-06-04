Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

GREAT BEND — Melvin Nickolis Schartz, 88, passed away May 31, 2018, at Leisure Homestead of St. John, St. John, Kan. He was born November 29, 1929, south of Ellinwood, Kan., to Harry and Mary (Weber) Schartz. Melvin married Marilyn Dwyer June 1, 1957 at Denver, Col. She died April 27, 2018.

A longtime Great Bend resident previously living in Ellinwood, Melvin served his country during the Korean War, obtaining the rank of Corporal in the U.S. Army. He was a long time farmer and stockman, also having a fulfilling career in oil and gas operations and operating an insurance agency. He served as vice president of Mustang Drilling and Exploration and board member for Farmers Bank and Trust. Melvin was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 862, Elk’s BPO Lodge 1127, Masonic Lodge #15 AF & AM, KIOGA, V.F.W. Post 3111, and 60 year member of American Legion Argonne Post 180, all of Great Bend. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and enjoyed flying, holding his private pilot’s license.

Survivors include one son, Melvin “Bud” Schartz Jr. and wife Karla of Olathe; three daughters, Amy Mellor and husband Bruce of Great Bend, Paula Lindsay and husband Deron of Grenada, Miss. and Anne Hill and husband Mike of Overland Park; six grandchildren, Michael Schartz, Katherine Schartz, Sarah Zimmerman and husband Nick, Drew Lindsay, Blake Hill and Brooke Hill; three great- grandchildren; and one sister Joan Chisholm of Great Bend. He was preceded in passing by his wife, Marilyn; and one sister, Norma Garrett.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 8, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Father Ted Stoecklein. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Visitation will be Noon to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with a Vigil and Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Melvin N. and Marilyn D. Schartz Charitable Foundation or Golden Plains Quilts of Valor, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530