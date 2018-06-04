Kansas teen hospitalized after SUV hits bicycle

COWLEY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Sunday in Cowley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Keith S. Peacock, 53, Winfield, was northbound on 101st Road at 102nd Road.

The SUV yielded to give room to 16-year-old Christian L. Evans of Winfield on a bicycle.

Evans crossed the road and the SUV hit the bicycle.

Evans was transported to Wesley Medical Center. Peacock and three children in the SUV were properly restrained at the time of the accident and not injured.