Kansas governor candidate decries ‘snowflake meltdown’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says the outrage over his appearance in a parade atop a Jeep with a giant replica gun mounted on the back is “the left trying to attack guns” and the Second Amendment.

The outrage over the replica gun on the back of a patriotic jeep is the left trying to attack guns and your #2A rights. I will not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture. https://t.co/FONJBWZWMM #ksleg pic.twitter.com/TEtyFtQ7rT — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) June 4, 2018

The Republican gubernatorial candidate said in a tweetSunday that he will “not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture.”

The Kansas City suburb of Shawnee apologized in a statement to those who felt unsafe after Kobach’s appearance at the Saturday morning parade.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management says someone subsequently hacked its Twitter account and sent a message that read: “Hey Kris, I think you are a bad guy with a gun. Also, maybe worse, you a dumb guy with a gun.”