Kan. man remains jailed on gun, drug charges after traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on weapons and drug charges.

Just after 2:30p.m. Friday, Jackson County Kansas Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2001 Audi passenger car near U.S. Hwy 75 and Columbine Drive north of Holton for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse.

Zackery William Slover, 36, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for being in possession of a stolen firearm, violation of driving restrictions and no insurance.

William Fay Carr, 63, of Seneca, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Slover was released on bond set at $7,500.00. Carr remains in the Jackson County Jail. He has a previous DUI conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.