Kan. man jailed after alleged theft from Tractor Supply Co., chase

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported theft and damage to property at a business and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 7:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of damage to property and theft at the Tractor Supply Company located 3120 Riffel Drive in Salina, according to police Captain Paul Forrester

An employee heard a loud sound at the front door of the store and another employee observed a man kicking the door and breaking a window. The suspect drove off in a Honda Civic before police arrived.

The sheriff’s office located the suspect near Old 81 Hwy and Salemsborg Road. Deputies initiated a car stop but the suspect drove off heading west and drove south on Interstate135 and pulled over near Smoky Valley Road only to drive off once again.

During one of the suspect’s attempted stops, he exited his car and placed a stolen rose bush from the Tractor Supply Company on the side of the roadway and on another stop, he allegedly threw rocks at a deputy which struck the deputy’s vehicle, according to Forrester.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the chase and used road spikes to stop the car on Interstate135 near Pawnee Road.

Deputies arrested Matthew Warren, 48, of Wichita and he faces possible charges of Flee & Elude, Aggravated Assault LEO, Assault LEO, Obstruction, Improper Driving, Improper Crossover, No Proof of Insurance, and Unsafe Turning or Stopping, according to Forrester.

The total damage and loss is $3,500.