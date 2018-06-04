John O’Connor

June 4, 2018

The countdown has begun: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. We have ignition annnnd liftoff, as Week 354 of this feature soars off the launching pad and into the Silliness Stratosphere, where there are no limits on how goofy a human can be.

What, June already? Surely not. But I guess it is, if my calendar is correct. Hope you had a pleasant Memorial Day weekend. Ours was quiet and relaxing. Sally, Erin and granddaughter Josie spent the better part of two days in Wichita on their annual mother-daughter (and now granddaughter) weekend, which coincides with Erin’s birthday. I spent time doing chores round the house, watching old movies on TCM, and trying to figure out just what to do about that bare patch on the front lawn.

‘The Patch’ was probably caused by some winter kill, due, I suppose, to drought. This is the first time that’s ever happened. We don’t have a fancy lawn, but it usually holds up pretty well. It’s a ‘mutt lawn,’ a mix of Bermuda, fescue, and about three other things that somehow got into the mix. But hey, once it’s up and green, who can tell? You’re right, I won’t win any ‘beautiful yard’ awards, but from twenty feet away it looks pretty much like any other lawn.

So I went out to the garden places and hardware/home stores to find something to fill in the blank space, which is about five by five feet. There are several ‘patch mixtures’ available for problem areas, most of which have rye grass as the main ingredient. Years ago I tried one of these mixes as a solution on part of the yard at our first home. Rye grass just did not agree with that lawn. I would have been better off planting rye bread, for all the good it did.

I saw a few other ‘repair your lawn’ grass mixtures, all promising amazing results. One had an ingredient that at first glance looked like ‘methamphetamine.’ Whaaat? A more careful reading of the label proved that to be wrong. Sometimes my eye and brain are not quite in sync.

Scott’s (I think it’s them) has kind of a unique product; it sort of reminds me of indoor/outdoor carpet, except it has some grass seed embedded in a soil and fiber layer which you just lay over the problem area, tamp it down a little, water, of course, and hope for the best. Sounds foolproof, which is right down my alley.

What I’d really like is some Buffalo grass. We had about 200 square feet of Buffalo alongside the driveway at our first house, and it was amazing. It needed little watering and was dense and deep green all summer. Trouble is, people tell me it takes years for a good stand of Buffalo to get going. I want a quick fix.

I may go for the Scott’s indoor/outdoor carpet solution. Or Astro-Turf, if I can get a color match. Of course, if I did the latter I would have to buy an artificial dandelion, too, just to give the lawn that ‘authentic look.’

Well, you gave us a few authentic answers to the trivia questions in our May 21st post. Let’s look together…

Lots of takers on the telephone exchange question. Edith got it first: ‘GLadstone.” She was followed by Terry, Roger and Julie. Roger even gave us some bonus info: Albert’s exchange was ‘WArwick’, Pawnee Rock’s was ‘YUkon,’ and Larned exchange was ‘ATlas.’ Thanks to you all.

Another congrats for Edith! She identified Montgomery Ward as the last major retailer to use the old pneumatic tube system for handling money. That’s the one we were looking for. I was surprised no one got it earlier because ‘the Monkey’ was such an imposing building up on the corner of Main and Broadway. A few years after I got here it was demolished to make way for what became Bank of America.

Okay, two questions still remain for your guessing pleasure:

What President had an occasional secret rendezvous with his girlfriend in an odd place in the White House? (Hint: it didn’t happen in any administration after 1940. Well, a rendezvous did, but not in this particular place. At least as far as we know.)

What was done with the old Petroleum Club building on North Main?

Let’s give you a fast trio of new ones:

What 1950s car was reputed to have the smoothest transmission of its decade?

What 1968 Top Five hit was recorded by such diverse entertainers as Moms Mabley, Tom Clay, The Miracles and Dion?

What friendly guy was the longtime manager of North (AKA ‘Little’) Dillon’s during the ‘80s and ‘90s? And maybe into the 2000s.

Have yourself an interesting week. We’ll meet around the old cyber campfire about this time next week.

John