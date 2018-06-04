Great Bend Public Works Director retires after 33 years with the City

In Monday’s consent agenda at the Great Bend City Council meeting, there was the letter of resignation from Public Works Director Charlie Suchy. Suchy mentioned in his letter that it was an early retirement after working for the City of Great Bend for 33 years.

The Public Works Director oversees the street, sanitation, water, and sewer divisions.

Councilmember Jolene Biggs noted working for the City for over three decades warranted something to be said.

Jolene Biggs Audio

Suchy’s retirement takes effect June 8, 2018 but his last day of work was May 25, using vacation time to finish out his stint with the City. Suchy was appointed the Director position in August of 2016 following the retirement of Don Craig.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters appreciated working with Suchy.

Jan Peters Audio

In his letter of resignation Suchy stated, “I had a vision with an amazing staff that worked hard as a team to help accomplish this vision, unfortunately I will fall short because of my early retirement. I am fully confident that the Public Works staff will continue to follow this vision successfully if they have the proper support needed.”

The City Council or City Administration did not mention a timeline or procedure to find Suchy’s replacement.

In other Council news from June 4, 2018…

– Peters says the Kansas Legislature passed a Senate Bill to establish a transportation task force for a purpose of bringing back a highway program. State Representative Troy Waymaster and Venture Corporation’s Kip Spray will be members of the committee.

– Peters noted that political candidates are reaching out to request stops in Great Bend. Governor Jeff Colyer will be in Great Bend Wednesday afternoon to view the downtown area after approving “Opportunity Zones” to the City. Independent candidate for Governor Greg Orman will be in town Thursday.

– With a 6-2 vote, the City Council approved the application and permitted the hooking onto the City sewer line for the 3208 Railroad Avenue property, outside of city limits. The property is owned by Richard Suchy.

– Following the meeting, local agencies went before the City Council during the annual budget requests to describe what their agency does and why they need the funding. Below are the agencies that Great Bend helps fund with their 2018 fiscal budget and their 2019 request. The City Council will continue budget discussions throughout the summer.

Barton County Fair

2018 Budget: $8,000

2019 Request: $10,000

Great Bend Beautification

2018 Budget: $2,000

2019 Request: $2,000

Great Bend City Band

2018 Budget: $2,500

2019 Request: $2,500

Sunflower Diversified Services – Recylcing

2018 Budget: $18,000

2019 Request: $18,000

Barton County Historical Society

2018 Budget: $10,000

2019 Request: $10,000

Great Bend Senior Center

2018 Budget: $215,969

2019 Request: $234,254

Tree Board

2018 Budget: $4,000

2019 Request: $5,000

Golden Belt Humane Society

2018 Budget: $85,000

2019 Request: $89,250

Great Bend Public Library

2018 Budget: $727,000

2019 Request: $755,050