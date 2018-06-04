Cop Shop (6/1 – 6/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/1)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:19 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 191 in Pawnee Rock.

6/2

Traffic Arrest

At 2:30 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at NW 40 Avenue & K-96 Highway.

6/3

Injury Accident

At 1:10 p.m. an accident was reported at 117 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:13 p.m. an accident was reported at E. Barton County Road & SE 80.

At 5:32 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 50 Road.

Fire

At 10:27 p.m. a fire was reported at 500 Barton Dr.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/1)

Theft

At 9:51 a.m. theft of a motorcycle was reported at 1600 Holland Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:41 a.m. theft from a residence was reported at 12th Street & Odell Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:44 a.m. theft from a residence was reported at 1219 Polk Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 1017 Harrison Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:50 p.m. Corbin Cale was arrested for a warrant at 12th Street & Washington Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Monroe Street.

Theft

At 4:40 p.m. theft of medications was reported at 2215 18th Street.

At 5:16 p.m. a report of Patrick Doty taking her license plate at 4107 10th Street.

Injury Accident

At 5:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Harrison Street.

Falls

At 6:23 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3502 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:56 p.m. Travis Watkins was arrested in the 1300 block of 9th Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 7:47 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3600 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 10:17 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1123 Stone Street.

6/2

Unconscious / Fainting

At 1:34 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1623 Morphy Street.

At 3:11 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3307 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 7:31 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1109 Hubbard Street.

Chest Pain

At 12:17 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1409 Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:33 p.m. Christy Dominguez was arrested at 1612 Stone Street for a Barton County warrant.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:37 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2211 Washington Street.

Burglary / Not in Progess

At 11:48 p.m. a report of someone possibly entering her residence at 5210 10th Street Apt 21 was made.

6/3

At 12:12 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2619 Gano Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 12:18 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5901 Eisenhower Ct Apt B.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:54 a.m. Brent Corwin was arrested at 2334 Main Street on an Osborne County warrant.

Chest Pain

At 2:02 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 301 Almond Street.

Breathing Problems

At 3:06 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1510 Lakin Avenue.

At 4:43 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3600 Broadway.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:04 a.m. a report the church at 1424 Baker Avenue being broken into.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:06 p.m. an accident was reported in the 3000 block of 10th Street.

Injury Accident

At 1:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 998 K Street.

Theft

At 5:32 p.m. theft of a scanner was reported at 2606 21st Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:32 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 50 Road.

At 10:58 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 5 Avenue & Flood Control.