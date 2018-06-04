Commissioners proclaim support for Barton County Relay for Life

The Barton County Relay for Life, a way to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society, takes place Friday at Veterans Park in Great Bend. Monday, Barton County Commissioners passed a proclamation as a means of showing their support for the local event.

Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz read the proclamation which was fitting because of the way cancer has affected her family.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

Schartz will again read that proclamation Friday during the opening ceremony at Veterans Park, then join husband Shannon in leading the opening lap.

That opening Ceremony starts at 6 p.m. and the Relay will go until 2 a.m.

Everyone is urged to become a Super Hero and form a team today and help out with this American Cancer Society Fund Raiser. Find out more on Facebook or call Kim Peach at 785-639-3603.