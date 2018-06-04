Chipola becomes Back-to-Back Champion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Chipola (FL) is the 2018 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series National Champion, beating Walters State Sunday 10-7 in the National Championship game.

Chipola becomes the sixth team to lose their first round game and come back to win the National Championship. One of those victories was a 10-8 win over the Barton Cougars in their first elimination game, a game they won with a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Chipola is back-to-back champions and won their third national championship (2007, 2017, 2018). This is the first time a school has won back-to-back championships since Grayson County (TX) did it in 1999 and 2000.

Chipola ends the season with a record of 49-17 while Walters State ended the year with a record of 60-8.

