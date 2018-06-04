Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/1 – 6/3)

6/1

BOOKED: Corbin Cale of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC case for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Alex Herren of Abilene on BTDC warrant for probation violation with no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation with no bond x3.

BOOKED: Nicholas Ney of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: James Jackson of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Michael Hurd of Topeka on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Travis Watkins of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $967.50 cash only or 76 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,035 cash only or 180 days in jail.

BOOKED: Randal Long of Garden City on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Omar Dominguez-Campos of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for no driver’s license and run stop sign after receiving a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Rodney Jay Miller on BCDC case for possession with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, no registration, no tag, notice to change of address, failure to wear seat belt and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility with a $100,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Amy T. Valdez on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kimberly Trimmer of Ellinwood on EMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Amy Ferguson of Hudson for BCDC case for trafficking in contraband, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, one way glass violation after posting a $40,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

6/2

BOOKED: Jordan Levingston of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence with bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Cristina Dominguez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $200 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Evette Aguilera of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jordan Levingston of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cristina Dominguez of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting $200 cash.

RELEASED: James Jackson of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

6/3

BOOKED: Brent Corwin of Downs on Osborne County District Court warrant for criminal trespass, criminal possession of a firearm, and interference with LEO with a bond set at $15,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Marcus Bryant of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving partial sentence.

RELEASED: Evette Aguilera of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Randal Long of Garden City on BTDC case for serve sentence.