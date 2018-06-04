UPDATE: 2 workers severely burned at Westar’s facility died

&POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Two workers severely burned in an accident at the Westar Jeffery Energy Center have died, according to Westar media relations manager Gina Penzig.

The accident occurred just after 11 a.m. Sunday at the facility in the 2500 Block of Jeffrey Road near St Marys in Pottawatomie County.

A helicopter transported the two workers to the University of Kansas Hospital. Immediate family members were notified Sunday. Names of the workers have not been released.

The circumstances of the incident are under review. Westar released no additional details.

