62-year-old Kansas woman dies in motorcycle accident

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County.

A motorcycle was westbound in the 7400 Block of SW 61st in Topeka. The driver lost control of the motorcycle when the rear tire became flat, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. The motorcycle went down on the pavement.

Officers arrived and started medical assistance to the passenger of the motorcycle until Mission Fire and AMR arrived. The Driver a 55-year-old man suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The passenger a 62-year-old woman suffered a head injury. She was transported to Stormont Vail where she died, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Both occupants were wearing helmets. There were no other vehicles involved.

Names of the victims were not released late Sunday.