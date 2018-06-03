Sunday Sports Headlines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan Wiles struck out a career-high 10, and Oklahoma defeated Samford 4-0 on Saturday to advance to NCAA Tournament’s Tallahassee Regional final. Wiles has won three of his last four starts. The Sooners, who have not made it to a Super Regional since 2013, will meet the Samford-Mississippi State winner in Sunday’s regional final.

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Logan Gilbert struck out 14, Jorge Arenas homered and drove in three runs, and Stetson defeated Oklahoma State 10-3 on Saturday to advance to the NCAA Tournament’s DeLand Regional final. Gilbert, a two-time Atlantic Sun Pitcher of the Year, got his 10th double-digit strikeout game of the season. The Hatters will face the winner of Oklahoma State-South Florida in Sunday’s regional final.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a two-run homer as Texas Tech beat Louisville 10-4 in in the winner’s bracket game of the NCAA Lubbock Regional. Each of the first four hitters in Texas Tech’s lineup had two RBIs. Jung’s 12th homer put the Red Raiders up 10-2 in the seventh. Tech is one win from its third Super Regional berth in five years. Louisville has its 16-game winning streak in NCAA regional play snapped.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma pitcher Paige Parker threw a two-hitter to help the Sooners defeat Arizona State 2-0 in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series. Parker took her first career World Series loss in the opener against Washington after eight straight wins. She bounced back and struck out seven against the Sun Devils.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kody Clemens homered twice as Texas beat Texas A&M 8-3 to stay undefeated in the NCAA Austin Regional. Clemens hit a three-run homer in the top of the first to put the Longhorns ahead to stay before the game’s first out Saturday night. The Big 12 player of the year and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens led off the sixth with another homer, his 21st of the season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals bounced back after wasting a four-run lead to defeat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 for their third win in four games. Tim Hill, a 28-year-old rookie left-hander, allowed Chad Pinder’s tying single in the eighth and got his first major league win. Soler hit his ninth home run on a curveball from Yusmeiro Petit with an 0-2 count. Kelvin Herrera pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kolten Wong’ led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run off Richard Rodriguez, giving the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Austin Meadows had tied the score in the top half with a home run off Bud Norris, who blew a save for the first time in 12 chances. Wong homered on a slider from Rodriguez, his second game-ending homer this season and the fourth of his big league career. Pittsburgh lost for the sixth time in eight games.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the game-winner and had an assist as the Washington Capitals earned a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights to take a two-games-to-one lead in the Stanley Cup final. Alex Ovechkin put the Caps ahead with his league-leading 14th goal of the postseason 70 seconds into the second period. Braden Holtby stopped 21 shots and blanked the Golden Knights until his giveaway led to Tomas Nosek’s goal 3:29 into the third period.

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has reached the fourth round of the French Open by beating 11th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany 6-3, 6-4. Other winners on the women’s side include Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber. Men’s top-ranked Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round, as did John Isner, Fabio Fognini David Goffin, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin Del Potro.

UNDATED (AP) — Giants first baseman Brandon Belt has undergone an appendectomy after feeling ill during Friday’s game against the Phillies. Belt had one at-bat and was removed in the third inning before going to the hospital. Manager Bruce Bochy says Belt hadn’t felt well before the game and then got worse.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau will carry a one-stroke lead ito the final round at the Memorial. DeChambeau birdied two of the toughest holes at Muirfield Village for a 6-under 66 that leaves him at minus-14. Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley and Chilean teenager Joaquin Niemann share second.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn turned a three-shot deficit into a four-shot lead by shooting a 5-under 67 at the U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek. Jutanugarn took the lead after Sarah Jane Smith stumbled with back-to-back bogeys and then surged ahead with three straight birdies on the back nine. She is 12-under 204 for the tournament.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 5 Chi White Sox 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Kansas City 5 Oakland 4

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Baltimore 5

Final Minnesota 7 Cleveland 1

Final Detroit 7 Toronto 4

Final Boston 5 Houston 4

Final Texas 3 L-A Angels 2, 10 Innings

Seattle 3 Tampa Bay 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final Washington 5 Atlanta 3, 14 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 12 Colorado 4

Final Chi Cubs 7 N-Y Mets 1, 14 Innings

Final San Diego 8 Cincinnati 2

Final San Francisco 2 Philadelphia 0

Arizona 6 Miami 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 3 Vegas 1