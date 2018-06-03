Spraying around the mosquitos’ schedule in Great Bend

Weather permitting, you can expect the next few Thursday nights in Great Bend to include trucks slowly driving down streets spraying insecticides to kill mosquitos. The annual spraying for mosquitos throughout the Great Bend city limits started May 31 and is scheduled through June 21.

Great Bend Street Superintendent James Giles says staff will evaluate the mosquito situation later this month to determine if more spraying is needed.

James Giles Audio

Giles explains the process of spraying once a week comes from the multiple stages of a mosquito’s life. The larva stages of the mosquito’s life occur in water, a stage where the insecticides will not reach the insects. About every seven days, there is fresh batch of mosquitos leaving the water and hitting the air and that is when city crews want to take them out.

Because of the high temperatures in July and August, there is no need to keep spraying all summer.

James Giles Audio

Great Bend will spray from 8 p.m. to midnight on June 7, June 14, and June 21. Residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed during this time.