Police arrest 4 Kansas suspects after anonymous tip

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects on drugs and weapons charges after an anonymous tip.

Crime Stoppers recently received an anonymous tip regarding a 32-year-old male and a 34-year-old male residing at a residence in the 1000 block of north Grove in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. The tipster expressed concerned about the behavior of the 32-year-old.

Officers began following up on the information received and learned the two men had felony warrants through the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) and US Marshalls Service.

It was also learned the warrants were for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and an absconder warrant. Officers observed one of the suspects at a residence in the 1000 block of north Grove but at a different address than originally provided.

Officers were able to contact a man leaving the home who confirmed the two individuals and others were in the home. The resident also said that a high-powered rifle was in the home.

With the nature of the warrants and the presence of firearms the WPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and K9 team were activated to assist in the investigation, according to Davidson.

Through the investigation six individuals were detained, including the two identified in the original tip 32-year-old Joseph Cameron and 34-year-old Alberto Perez-Venzor, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.

Cameron was jailed on requested charges for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a KDOC warrant, according to Davidson.

Cameron has previous convictions for criminal threat, theft, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and drugs.

Police also jailed 21-year-old Kylie Scott, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. She is being held on a $50,000 Bond on a KDOC warrant and 35-year-old Chirie Hellyer on a warrant in Greenwood County, according to Davidson.

Scott has three previous convictions for drugs, theft and violation of a protection from abuse order, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.