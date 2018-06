13 runs were not enough Saturday night for the Great Bend Bat Cats who lost for the first time in 2018, falling 15-13 to the McPherson Pipeliners at Light Capital Stadium in McPherson.

The Bat Cats, who scored 20 runs in a 20-10 victory over the Pipeliners on Saturday, fall to 2-1 on the season while McPherson improved to 2-1.

Great Bend begins Jayhawk Conference play Tuesday night at Al Burns Field when they host the Hays Larks at 7 p.m.