Open auditions for summer production of “The Proposal” and “The Bear”

Story by Micah Oelze-gobarton.com

The Barton Theatre Department will hold open auditions for its summer production of the comedy one-acts “The Proposal” and “The Bear” by Anton Chekhov from 4-6 p.m. June 12 and 13 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. The Theatre Department is looking to cast four males and four females who are 25-60 year’s old. Those who wish to audition may show up during the allotted hours on either night. No preparation or experience is necessary.

“The Proposal,” is a comedy which tells the story of a soon to be bride and groom who fight right from the start of courtship.

“The Bear” takes love to the absurd level of comedy. The story features a widow in mourning who is confronted by a man claiming her husband owes him money. In the classic example of a farce, insults fly and a weapon is pulled before love is found.

The shows will be performed in Great Bend, Larned and St. John on July 24-26. Support in part from Dr. Donald Beahm, Dr. Luis Perez and St. John National Bank of Kansas.

For more information, contact Dr. Abel at abelr@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9333.