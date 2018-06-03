Monday Weather

Monday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.