Kobach criticized after riding in parade with replica gun

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican governor candidate Kris Kobach rode in a parade on a jeep with a large replica gun mounted on it, prompting criticism on social media that the display was inappropriate at a time of school shootings.

So, Kris Kobach was in the Old Shawnee Days Parade this am in a Jeep with what appears to be a machine gun attached???!!! #kssos #ksleg #ksed #KSleg pic.twitter.com/m8NNCW00nX — Cindy For Kansas (@cindy4kansas) June 2, 2018

Kobach is here to gun down the illegals and libtards. This is America pic.twitter.com/ts4KGacarW — Nash (@Nashults15) June 2, 2018

The sight of Kobach in the red, white and blue-decorated jeep at the Old Shawnee Days parade Saturday morning stunned some onlookers.

Shawnee Community Christian Church pastor Johnny Lewis says there were audible gasps from some people watching the parade.

A spokesman for Kobach, who is Kansas Secretary of State, says the gun was a replica.

The city of Shawnee issued a statement apologizing if the gun made anyone feel unsafe and promising not to allow something similar in future.

Shawnee is a suburb of Kansas City.