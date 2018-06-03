Great Bend woman dies, 4 children hospitalized after crash with semi

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — A Great Bend woman died in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Kenworth semi driven by Marino Ramirez, 26, Beaver, OK., was westbound on Kansas 156 one mile north of Ellsworth. The driver braked to avoid striking a farm implement, jackknifed into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2017 GMC Yukon driven by Christina L. Sanchez, 36, Great Bend.

The Yukon rolled and came to a rest at the east ditch. Sanchez was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth where she died.

One passenger in the Yukon Christian Villalobos, 16, Great Bend, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Ramirez, a passenger in the semi Melissa Recendez, 23, Beaver, OK., and three passengers in the Yukon Alyse Sanchez, 14; Matthew Allison, 16; Ethan Sanchez, 3; all of Great Bend were transported to the hospital in Ellsworth.

The drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP. Details on seat belt usage by the children in the Yukon were not available.