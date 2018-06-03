Celebration of 100 years at the Barton County Courthouse

The Centennial Celebration at the Barton County Courthouse took place Friday afternoon with tours, a presentation, and light refreshments and cake. The 100-year old building was constructed in November 1917 and the cornerstone was laid March 28, 1918. The total cost of the Courthouse was in the neighborhood of $250,000.

Present day Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz has spent the past 14 years on the Commission serving inside the historic building.

The second floor was originally the main entrance with a large staircase leading up to the doors, but in 1952 the steps needed repairs. The repairs were going to cost $19,000, so the commissioners ordered the steps removed.

Schartz says the recent structural analysis done on the Courthouse proved that there will be repairs needed in the future.

The four outside corners are separating from the center of the building on the fourth floor. In May, Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock estimated the cost of repairs could be anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.