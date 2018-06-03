Barton County Relay for Life goes to Vet’s Park in Great Bend

What started out in the State of Washington in 1985 is now participated by millions of people in 27 countries. Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The events bring communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to fight cancer.

Barton County will participate in the Relay again this year with the event scheduled for Friday, June 8 at Veterans Memorial Park. The 2018 Lead Jenny Boyer says volunteers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s event.

The opening ceremony will begin around 6:30 p.m. and the evening will wrap up at 2 a.m. Saturday, June 9. Along with the remembrance ceremony, there will be food, games, and music planned throughout the night.

Relay is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track or path with all the money donated to the American Cancer Society.