Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.