Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.