Silver Alert: Kansas man last seen in Oklahoma found safe

HARPER COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Saturday after a missing Kansas man was found safe in El Dorado, according to Harper County Dispatch.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Saturday issued the alert for the 70-year-old man who was missing from Attica, Kansas

On Friday, Claude E Wilson Jr left his home in Attica to an unknown destination. He was last seen in Blackwell, OK just after 4p.m., according to the KBI.

Wilson entered a Domino’s Pizza in the area, he told staff he did not know how he had gotten to Blackwell, he was confused and asking for directions to get home to Attica.

Staff gave him directions and he left. Just after 4:30p.m. Wilson returned to the same Domino’s Pizza and seemed even more confused. Staff provided him with food and drink and drew him a map to get home. He has not been seen or heard from since this time.

Mr. Wilson is a white male, 6-foot tall, weighing approx 225 lbs with brown eyes and grey hair. He has a beard and mustache. When last seen, Wilson was wearing a blue t-shirt with white writing, blue jeans, black shoes, black baseball cap, carrying a cane. Mr. Wilson suffers from dementia.

He was driving a white over red 1978 GMC pickup bearing KS antique tag 181685.

He was last seen headed west from Domino’s toward I-35.