Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Olson slugged two homers and drove in a career-high five runs, Frankie Montas pitched a career-best eight innings and the Oakland Athletics pounded out a 16-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Dustin Fowler also homered twice and had four RBIs for Oakland, which leads the majors with 51 road home runs in 28 games.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jameson Taillon pitched three-hit ball over eight innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 for their second win in their past seven games. Pittsburgh had lost three straight to St. Louis during a 3-10 stretch, mostly against NL Central opponents. Taillon hadn’t won since April 8, when he one-hit the Cincinnati Reds in a 5-0 win. He was nearly as good this time against St. Louis, striking out six and walking one to slim his ERA to 3.97.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alex Reyes’ return to the St. Louis Cardinals after a 20-month absence lasted just four innings. The 23-year-old right-hander was put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained latissimus dorsi muscle in his right side. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Reyes was hurt on Wednesday when he allowed three hits over four scoreless innings at Milwaukee in his first big league appearance since Sept. 29, 2016.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will not be suspended for leaving the bench and being on the court during an altercation in the closing seconds of Thursday’s 124-114 overtime loss against Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. A person familiar with the decision said the league ruled Love left the bench to argue a flagrant foul against teammate Tristan Thompson and returned to the bench area immediately, thus avoiding punishment. The league fined Thompson $25,000 for failing to leave the court in a timely fashion and for his interaction with Draymond Green, but his foul has been downgraded to a flagrant 1.

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is back on the disabled list, this time with a strained lower back. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner experienced back tightness during his five-inning outing against Philadelphia on Thursday, his first appearance since spending nearly a month on the DL with left biceps tendinitis. Kershaw is 1-4 with a 2.76 ERA in eight starts this season.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have formally released infielder Hanley Ramirez a week after he was designated for assignment. The Red Sox are responsible for the $15.25 million remaining on his contract, but the move allows the team to avoid his $22 million salary for 2019. Ramirez is hitting .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 44 games this season, but he carved out a .163 batting average last month.

UNDATED (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov practiced with his Washington Capitals teammates Friday, although head coach Barry Trotz provided no further update on the health of the team’s top scorer. Kuznetsov suffered what the team is calling an upper-body injury when he was checked in the first period of Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Vegas in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final. He left the ice clutching his left arm in pain.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — A Chilean teenager owns a piece of the lead through two rounds at the PGA’s Memorial. In his fifth start as a pro, Joaquin Niemann finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 4-under 68 and a share of the lead with Kyle Stanley at minus-11. Byeong Hun An is third and 9 under, one stroke ahead of Jason Day, J.B Holmes, Hideki Matsuyama, Wesley Bryan and Bryson DeChambeau.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 8 Milwaukee 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Baltimore 1

Final Detroit 5 Toronto 2

Final Minnesota 7 Cleveland 4

Final Houston 7 Boston 3

Final Oakland 16 Kansas City 0

Final L-A Angels 6 Texas 0

Final Seattle 4 Tampa Bay 3, 13 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 7 N-Y Mets 4

Final Atlanta 4 Washington 0

Final Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 0

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Colorado 8

Final Arizona 9 Miami 1

Final Cincinnati 7 San Diego 2

Final San Francisco 4 Philadelphia 0