Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting, Monday, June 4, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the May 21, 2018, and the May 29, 2018, Regular Meetings are not available at this time.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2018-13: American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Proclamation for Barton County, Kansas:

-Relay for Life is the signature activity of the American Cancer Society and honors cancer survivors (anyone ever diagnosed with cancer) and remembers those lost to the disease. Michelle Robinson, Relay for Life of Barton County Co-Event Lead, has asked that the Commission pass a Proclamation as a means of showing support for the Relay for Life event. Locally, Relay for Life will be held June 8, 2018, at Veterans Park, Great Bend, Kansas. Ms. Robinson will provide details.

C. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Replacement of Front End Loaders:

-The Road and Bridge Department accepted bids for the replacement of two John Deere 644K front end loaders until May 22, 2018. Darren Williams, County Works Director, suggests that the Commission authorize Murphy Tractor to buyback the two loaders currently used by the Road and Bridge Department. If the buyback is authorized, it is suggested that the Commission authorize the purchase of two CAT 950M loaders from Foley Equipment. The County would then be able to take advantage of Foley’s certified rebuild program in the future.

D. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: JUNE 4, 2018

Immediately following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Fire District No. 1 meeting.

Immediately following the close of the Fire District Meeting – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:30 a.m. – Supplemental Agreement No. 2 for Emergency Relief Federal Aid Road Construction, Agreement No. 38-16, KDOT Project 5 C-4817-01-02-03-04-05-06-07 – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:00 a.m. – 2019 Budget Meeting – SDSI

11:15 a.m. – 2019 Budget Meeting – Sunflower Diversified Services

11:30 a.m. – Program Update – Great Plains Development

Afternoon Schedule for 2019 Budget Meetings

1:00 p.m. – County Treasurer

1:15 p.m. – RSVP

1:30 p.m. – Sheriff’s Office and related departments

2:00 p.m. – 911

2:15 p.m. – Solid Waste

3:00 p.m. – County Works departments

4:00 p.m. – County Fair Board

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is scheduled for June 7, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 11, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.