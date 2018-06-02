Kan. priest lost money gambling; charged with felony theft

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — A Catholic priest from Kansas is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $42,000 from his parish after losing a large amount of money gambling.

68-year-old Joseph Cramer is charged with felony theft and two counts of felony computer crime. He is free on bond but does not have a listed phone number.

Court documents say Cramer lost more than $67,000 at casinos over seven months in 2015 and 2016 while serving as pastor at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner, Kansas. Authorities say the money was stolen from the parish around the same time.

Cramer was placed on administrative leave last year after the thefts were alleged. The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas says Cramer has since resigned as pastor.