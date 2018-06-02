Bat Cats beat McPherson 20-10

The Great Bend Bat Cats scored at least one run in every inning but the first Friday night in outscoring the McPherson Pipeliners 20-10 in a non-league game at Legion Field in Hoisington.

The Bat Cats, who won their season opener Wednesday night in Ellinwood 5-4 over Haven, improved to 2-0 on the season.

The two teams meet again Saturday night at Light Capital Stadium in McPherson at 7 p.m.

Great Bend begins Jayhawk Conference play Tuesday night at Al Burns Field when they host the Hays Larks at 7 p.m.