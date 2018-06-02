Great Bend Post

2018-19 Winter Interscholastic Activity Championship Sites Selected

Topeka, KS –The Kansas State High School Activities Association has selected the following venues to host respective championship events for the winter season during the 2018-19 school year:.

Kansas State’s Bramlage Coliseum and the Expo Center in Topeka will no longer host state basketball tournament’s as reclassification reduced the number of state tournament’s from 8 to 6.

2A will now be played at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays with 5A moving from Topeka to White auditorium in Emporia.

Boys and Girls Basketball (March 6-9)
1A – Dodge City, United Wireless Arena
2A – Hays, Gross Memorial Coliseum (Fort Hays State University)
3A – Hutchinson, Hutchinson Sports Arena
4A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center
5A – Emporia, White Auditorium
6A – Wichita, Charles Koch Arena (Wichita State University)

Bowling (February 28 – March 1)
5-1A – Wichita, Northrock Lanes (Feb 28)
6A – Wichita, Northrock Lanes (March 1)

Boys Swimming and Diving (February 14-16)
5-1A, Topeka, Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park
6A, Topeka, Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park

Wrestling (February 22-23)
3-1A – Hays, Gross Memorial Coliseum (Fort Hays State University)
4A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center
5A – Wichita, Hartman Arena
6A – Wichita, Hartman Arena

Debate (January 11-12)
3-1A – Fort Scott High School
4A – Fort Scott High School
5A – Garden City High School
6A – Garden City High School