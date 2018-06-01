Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a north wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 56. North wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light northwest. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.