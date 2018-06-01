Great Bend–Wanita “Sandy” Basgall, 83, passed away Wednesday May 30, 2018, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. Wanita was born September 8, 1934, at Victoria the daughter of Joe and Adeline (Meis) Sander.

Wanita has been a resident of Great Bend since 1953 coming from Hays. She was united in marriage to Marvin Basgall February 7, 1953, in Hays. He passed away December 30, 2011. She was a homemaker, a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick’s, and the Altar Society. She loved to watch cooking shows, and she was the BEST COOK in the family. Sandy helped her husband in his business. Sandy loved being with her grandkids and great grandkids. She has missed her husband Marvin since he passed away.

Survivors include two daughters Pam Corkins and husband Cliff of Hutchinson, and Shelly Drees of Salina; son Gary Basgall and wife Rhonda of Olathe; brother Francis Sander and wife Bridgett of Jacksonville, Ark; sister Armella Johnson of Lewisburg, WV; five grandchildren Barry (Daphne) Stalcup, Taylor (Katie) Basgall, Emma, Riley and Keenan Drees; four great grandchildren Mason, Kennedi, and Averi Stalcup and Ellie Basgall. She was preceded in death by brothers Al, Gilbert, Wilmer and Melvin Sander and sisters Leona Vonfeldt and Cecelia Dreiling.

Visitation 1-9 p.m. Sunday June 3, 2018 with Altar Society Rosary at 4 p.m., with the vigil at 7 p.m., both at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday June 4, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Memorial is requested to Prince of Peace Parish, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home 1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530