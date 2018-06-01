Police work to identify alleged Kan. attempted sex assault suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged attempted sexual assault and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just after noon May 15, the alleged suspect who walked from the east or south boarded a city bus at Douglas and Washington, according to police.

The suspect began talking with a 17-year-old girl and exited the bus at 17th and Hillside with her.

The alleged suspect took her to a nearby secluded area and attempted to sexually assault her, according to police.

A vehicle that parked in the area made him nervous and she was able to get away.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

If the tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500.