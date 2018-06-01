Police: Suspects take cash, debit cards from Kan. woman’s purse

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to locate possible suspects.

Just after 1:30a.m. Friday, police responded to a highway robbery call in the 2400 Block of West Pawnee in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 63-year-old woman and 49-year-old man who witnessed the crime told police the woman was walking home from a convenience store.

Four unknown suspects grabbed her purse and pushed her down causing items to spill from the purse. The suspects took debit cards and cash and fled in a newer, white SUV, according to Davidson.

There were no injuries.

Police are asking for help locating possible suspects. The first is described as a black male, 6-foot tall, approximately 170 pounds and wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. The second suspect is described as an 18-year-old black male, 5-foot-6, thin build wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. The other two suspects are described as black males in their twenties, 6-foot tall, 150 pounds, curly hair wearing a white tank tops and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Wichita Police.