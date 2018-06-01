Police search for suspect in SW Kansas burglary

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to locate a person of interest.

Just before 6 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 800 N 6th Street in Garden City for a reported Aggravated Burglary in progress, according to a media release.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim, 18-year-old Luciana Venturi standing at the corner of 6th and Walnut Street with blood on her legs.

The investigation revealed the victim was asleep in the living room of the apartment when she heard a loud bang. When she awoke, the suspect was on top of her hitting her. The victim stated she rolled onto the floor to try and protect herself.

The suspect continued to attack Venturi, who grabbed a weapon in the house to defend herself injuring the suspect. Once the suspect was injured, the suspect fled the scene. The victim then fled the apartment and called the police.

Further investigation revealed the suspect broke out the window on the front door and gained entry into the house.

Garden City Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect is known to the victim.

The Garden City Police Department is attempting to locate a person of interest in this investigation, Savannah Newberry, 23, Garden City. Police are requesting assistance from the community. If you know the whereabouts or have information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300.