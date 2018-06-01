Man sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas woman, 2 children

JUNCTION CITY —A Geary County District Court Friday sentenced Steven W. Johnson, 45, Houston, TX., has been sentenced to 14-years in prison for a November 2016 fatal crash.

Johnson was the driver of an International truck that was eastbound on Interstate 70 at a location east of Grandview Plaza. The truck entered into the median and onto the westbound lanes where it struck a Ford 500 driven by Jessica Michelle Thompson, Junction City.

Thompson and her daughter, 5-year old Leah Michelle Thompson were pronounced dead at the scene. Her son, Jaydon Allan Thompson, 6, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where he died.

Johnson was charged with three felony counts each of Murder in the Second Degree – Reckless, three felony counts of Involuntary Manslaughter – DUI, and misdemeanor charges including one count each of DUI and Possession of Phencyclidine. But following negotiations between the prosecution and defense there was a plea agreement in which Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder – reckless and to a pair of Involuntary Manslaughter charges.

Battling through emotion the families of the victims and Johnson testified in court before the sentence was announced.

Jessica Thompson’s mother, Michelle Martin, testified that family was everything for her daughter and everything was family. ” They’re gone, they’re never coming back. No parents should have to bury their loved ones one day before Thanksgiving.”

The husband and father of the three victims, Joey Thompson, was among those who testified, and remembered his son telling him when he grew up he wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Joe Meador, the victim’s father and grandfather, remembered his daughter telling him she would always love him and asking him what he wanted for Christmas the last time he saw her. He added looking back, he knows what he wants for Christmas but can never have it.

Members of Steven Johnson’s family testified in support of him and also expressed sincere condolences to the victim’s families. Steven Johnson, in his comments before the court offered his condolences and apologized to the victims’ family, and “everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.” He stated, ” My actions were inexcusable.” He added he was sincerely sorry for the pain he had caused. Facing the family of the Jessica, Leah and Jaydon Thompson he concluded by saying “I can never apologize enough to you all. Sorry!”