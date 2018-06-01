Local students named to spring 2018 Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University

Local and area students are among the 1,601 named by deans at Fort Hays State University to the Deans Honor Roll for the spring 2018 semester.

The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible. Students without a classification are seeking a second degree or are students who, though full time, are not seeking degrees.

BARTON

Albert (67511): Nora K. Nokes is a senior majoring in nursing.

Claflin (67525): Peyton Broeker is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Meritt Cullen Hammeke is a senior majoring in English (literature).

Ruth Anne Potter is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).

Michael James Ryan is a junior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Kaycee Steiner is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (health promotion).

Ellinwood (67526): Cody James Lytle is a senior majoring in criminal justice.

Jared Andrew Oelke is a senior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Abby M. Petz is a senior majoring in social work.

Taunya Marie Schlessiger is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Brooke Danielle Slayton is a junior majoring in accounting.

Great Bend (67530): Brandon Michael Ball is a junior majoring in technology studies (technology education).

Selam Caren Ball is a senior majoring in chemistry (biochemistry).

Brigette Nicole Barker is a senior majoring in psychology.

Colby Allen Barton is a junior majoring in biology (natural resources).

Jose Andres Batres is a sophomore majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Michala Rose Bieker is a sophomore majoring in early childhood unified education.

Nicole D. Bieker is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Rachel Elizabeth Bussen is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).

Javier Ceja is a senior majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Kaylie Marie Doll is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Kiley Breann Heine is a junior majoring in sociology.

Blake Allen Hinson is a senior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Kaitlyn Nicole Jerke is a sophomore majoring in pre-education, elementary.

Jes Clara Kachanes is a junior majoring in music.

Kaylan Janel Lagerman is a junior majoring in psychology.

Allison Diane Muth is a freshman majoring in organizational leadership.

Madison Paige Otter is a sophomore majoring in art (graphic design).

Cody Xavier Pfeifer is a senior majoring in pre-education, elementary.

Devani Lizeth Prieto is a senior majoring in social work.

Jamie L. Rowan is a senior majoring in pre-education, elementary.

Briana L. Schenk is a junior majoring in finance (banking).

Kameko Marie Schultz is a junior majoring in social work.

Estella Ann Schumacher is a senior majoring in music.

Markie Renee Umphrey is a senior majoring in psychology.

Hoisington (67544): Jonathan David Ball is a sophomore majoring in finance.

Ashley N. Durr is a senior majoring in biology (zoology).

Robert Landis England is a junior majoring in general studies (health studies).

Emma Marie Harmon is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Karisa Corrine Schremmer is a junior majoring in finance.

Presley Denae Smith is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Madison L. Wilborn is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

ELLSWORTH

Ellsworth (67439): Jessie E. Graves is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Jesse Robert Mitchell-Rodriguez is a junior majoring in pre-education, elementary.

Wilson (67490): Anna Catherine Criswell is a freshman majoring in English (teaching).

Matthew Froese is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

PAWNEE

Garfield (67529): Allyson Aldrich is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Larned (67550): Jennifer Anne Applequist is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Katelyn Nacole Baker is a sophomore majoring in pre-education, elementary.

Brandon Joseph Bartz is a freshman majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Alysa Paige Byrum is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Landon Trey Erway is a junior majoring in finance.

Alexis Nicole Langdon is a senior majoring in accounting.

Marley M. Palmer is a senior majoring in nursing.

Shyann Dawn Robison is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Kasi Jo Schartz is a freshman majoring in general studies (health and human performance).

Tristan D. Smith is a junior majoring in art (studio art).

Rebekah Lynn Thomas is a junior majoring in pre-education, elementary.

Mecia D. Wares is a freshman majoring in general studies (health and human performance).

Rozel (67574): Micaela Dawn Polson is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

RUSH

Bison (67520): Eleanor Astrid Cornwell is a junior majoring in art.

La Crosse (67548): Chase Tyler Klozenbucher is a junior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Taylor L. Morgan is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Kelby Ray Parton is a senior majoring in technology studies (technology education).

Beth Ashley Renfrow is a sophomore majoring in pre-education, elementary.

Morgan Leeann West is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Liebenthal (67553): Kaleb John Stark is a freshman majoring in general studies.

Otis (67565): Jennifer M. Chapman is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Dalton Wayne Steinert is a senior majoring in accounting.

Rush Center (67575): Cody Nolan Coyle is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Timken (67575): Audra Ann Nuckolls is a senior majoring in history (secondary education).

Shawna Rae Serpan is a senior majoring in biology (education).

RUSSELL

Dorrance (67634): Patrick Michael Kepka is a sophomore majoring in agriculture.

Gorham (67640): Valerie Renee Colip is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Gwendolyn M. Housley is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Macey Jade Steckel is a freshman majoring in general studies (health and human performance).

Julia Dawn Wagner is a junior majoring in biology (health professions).

Samantha J. Windholz is majoring in early childhood unified education.

Lucas (67648): Brianna Leigh Steinle is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Paradise (67658): Gracyn Starr Miller is a junior majoring in psychology.

Russell (67665): Madison McKay Barrera is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Matthew Michael Buhrle is a freshman majoring in athletic training.

Alexia Jaye Charbonneau is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Alexandra Faith Flegler is a senior majoring in management.

Christina Blanche Fowler is a junior majoring in general studies (general business).

Alicia Lorraine Gaede is a senior majoring in biology (natural resources).

Kyleigh Rene Kasper is a sophomore majoring in biology (health professions).

Roy K. Koech is a junior majoring in criminal justice.

Bobbi Joann Radke is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.

Chandler Allie Reich is a sophomore majoring in art.

Erin Lane Risher is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Thomas G. Standley is a sophomore majoring in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking).

Sarah Paige Vonfeldt is a senior majoring in social work.

STAFFORD

Macksville (67557): Olivia Grace Vosburgh is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

St. John (67576): Kerisa Kay Brown is a freshman majoring in communication.

Schuyler Lynn Brown is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Taylor Kate Gillespie is a sophomore majoring in general studies (health studies).

Brandi N. Hanson is a junior majoring in criminal justice.

Ava Kathleen Long is majoring in early childhood unified education.

Tia Danielle Smith is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Nathan R. Ward is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.