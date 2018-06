JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after just before 12:15 a.m. Friday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1981 Honda motorcycle driven by Robert Allen Nelson, 41, Dallas, TX., was northbound on Kansas 4 highway just west of Meriden.

The motorcycle hit a deer that entered the roadway from the left. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet or any protective gear, according to the KHP.